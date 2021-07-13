Airlines on a strong recovery path as demand rises

Business News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Aviation Sector is showing strong signs of recovery from the pandemic-induced near collapse of the industry last year.



Having introduced limited flights after the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for scheduled passenger flights, the rollout of a vaccination campaign by government has instilled confidence in the general travelling public and stimulated demand.



Some airlines, such as Air Cote D' Ivoire, have announced more travelling options within West and Central Africa.

The airline started daily flights between Abidjan and Accra with onward connection to over eight destinations.



The increase in service follows improved demand after over a year of COVID-19 pandemic- induced temporary suspension of scheduled flights and subsequent restart with limited flights.



The increase in flight frequency, started in June and will see the Abidjan- based airline operate the Abidjan-Accra-Bamako; Abidjan- Accra- Conakry; Abidjan-Accra-Dakar; Abidjan-Accra-Niamey; and Abidjan- Accra- Ouagadougou on a daily basis.



The Abidjan-Accra-Libreville service will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Air Cote D'Ivoire's Abidjan- Accra- Monrovia service will also be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.



Madam Micheline Yahot, Country Manager of the airline, told GNA that the increase in frequency was as a result of a gradual increase in passengers, since vaccines were rolled out in major economies in the sub- region.



“We are always looking to offer more connections to our passengers and we have commenced operating daily flights out of Accra.

Our fares remain very competitive and we look forward to welcoming all our passengers," she said.