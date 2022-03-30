Aim for managerial positions in financial institutions – Young women told

Business News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

NIMED Capital, a financial and investment company, in collaboration with CGIA institute and Women in Finance & Investment Network (WIFIN) has held a seminar to whip up the interest of young women to take on managerial positions in the financial and investment sector.



The event gathered young women from some universities in the country, and was part of activities to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) under the theme ‘Break the bias, choose to challenge’.



Chief Executive Officer-NIMED Capital, Abena Brigidi, speaking to B&FT after the seminar bemoaned situations in the financial sector where lots of women are found at the lowest level and the number reduces at the top and managerial levels.



She further indicated that young women should be intentional about building their capacities, in order to get to the top and break the jinx of fewer women participation at decision-making levels within the financial sector.



“Most of the students here are administration students. So we want to let them know that is very lonely at the top of financial institutions in the country, and it is important they all build their capacity and come join us at the top so our voices will be heard.



“If we are fighting the bias, we are born to break it, that will mean we need to be intentional about it. We need to start with those in the universities, letting them know that, yes, they can do it."



“Choose to challenge is our theme, and what we are trying to say is that we want to be intentional in building up ourselves as women and professionals,” she said.



For her part, Founder and President-Women in Finance & Investment Network (WIFIN), Dikshita Awotarowa, said her outfit was created to provide global networking and education opportunities for women in finance to push them to huge potential heights.



“We do networking sessions in formal and informal set-ups. We bring summits, conferences, and webinars or virtual networking sessions where we bring in women to network. As a woman, you need to have more than the minimum requirement.



“We help them under our education branch to be financially literate, to understand the current concepts, current deals; plus helping them achieve higher degrees, Executive MBAs, PhDs, doctoral programs, professional designations and scholarships".



“You cannot achieve success without working on yourself, and so on our own we need to be confident, we need to be able to stand and speak up, we need to be able to connect with mentors and have mentors. We need to polish our leadership skills. We help achieve that through workshops,” she said.