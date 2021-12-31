Ahanta West Municipal Assembly to promote business growth

Business News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Mr John Agyare, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Ahanta West Municipal Assembly, says the support and growth of more businesses is the top priority of the Assembly.



He said businesses employed the teeming youth in the Municipality and said the Assembly needed to encourage and create the enabling environment for businesses to grow.



Mr Agyare, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), called for effective collaboration between the business community and the Assembly.



He said such collaborations were necessary to interact with the various stakeholders, share ideas on the potentials and collaboratively address the challenges of the area.



He said the Government and the Assembly were concerned about providing young men and women with skills development and entrepreneurship for them to secure their desired jobs and be self-reliant.



Mr Agyare observed that though the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) had assisted some of the youth to obtain some entrepreneurial skills, the problem had been startup capital for the trained persons to start their businesses.



He, therefore, underscored the need to focus attention on ensuring that the youth were able to establish and invest in profitable businesses.



He pledged the support of the Assembly and solicited the support of all the stakeholders to help achieve the objective.



Mr Agyare implored the assembly members and the people of the Municipality to rally behind him in his quest to bring development to the area.



“I wish to ask for your support in all that I intend to do so that together we can achieve what we all desire in terms of progress and development for our Municipality”, he said.



“It is my hope that members and Heads of Department will continue in this spirit to ensure that we deliver on our mandate to the people of Ahantaman”, he added.