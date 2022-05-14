Agyapa deal remains brutal raid of Ghana's mineral resources - Franklin Cudjoe

Business News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Executive Director of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has stated that the controversial Agyapa deal remains a looting scheme of Ghana’s mineral resources.



Conversations on the Agyapa deal have resurfaced in recent times after the Finance Minister on Thursday, May 12, 2022, stated that his mind is still on the deal.



The Minister noted that it “is not about whether the monetization of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good, it is good because that is how you raise resources.”



“The question is the process of doing that. If we have a problem with the process, let’s articulate it, let’s cure it, but let us not drop something that would be good for us and reduce our debt exposure,” he said.



The IMANI boss in a Twitter post noted however that, “It must be emphatically stated that nothing of significance has changed with the Agyapa deal. It remains a brutal raid of Ghana's mineral resources. And it must go back to Parliament.”







