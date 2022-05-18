Agyapa deal: Provide justification for low pricing of gold resources – ACEP to government

Business News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has called on government to justify the low pricing of one of the country's natural resources - gold - as part of the proposed Agyapa Royalties transaction.



Government through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) recently announced plans to list 49 percent of the gold royalties on the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges.



Reacting to this development, Executive Secretary for ACEP, Benjamin Boakye questioned some concessions in the agreement stating that some 48 leases under the deal contribute about 98 percent of Ghana’s gold revenue.



“So, for anybody to think that we can price that resource at US$1 billion or between US$500 million to US$750 million, you really need to come to the table and justify why you think we can price that asset at that low price,” he argued.



“Within the past two years, we have made about US$430 million, so how then does anybody decide that that revenue stream can be priced at US$1 billion for the rest of the life of the mine,” the ACEP boss is quoted to have by Citinewsroom.com



Ben Boakye indicated that the leases under the proposed agreement could also serve as a haven for other future projects other than gold resources.



“If we happen to get 50 or 60 projects on these 48 leases, what we are saying is that Agyapa for the fact that somebody has given us US$500 million to US$750 million, will remain an interested party and benefit from any royalties that will result from these leases,” he said.



Before approving the Agyapa Royalties transaction, Parliament in 2018 passed the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Act 2018 which establishes the Fund to manage the equity interests of Ghana in mining companies and receive royalties on behalf of the government.



The sole purpose of the fund is to manage and invest these royalties and revenue from equities for higher returns for the benefit of the country and government through the MIIF.



In exchange for that, the Agyapa Royalties Limited aims to raise between US$500 million and US$750 million for the Government on the Ghana and London Stock exchange’s intended development projects.



It would be recalled that before the approval of the Agyapa deal in parliament, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the minority called for the suspension of the deal because they said it lacked transparency on the terms of the agreement.



The deal hit a snag in the House and had to be abandoned.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 9, 2022, announced that the Agyapa Royalties transaction would be sent back to parliament for reconsideration.