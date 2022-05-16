Agyapa Royalties deal remains ‘unconscionable and unpatriotic’ – Bright Simons

Business News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Bright Simons, has once again expressed reservations on government’s decision to move ahead with the controversial Agyapa Royalties transaction.



The Minerals Income Investment Fund recently announced moves to list 49 percent of gold royalties on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange – a decision which was corroborated by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta at a press briefing on May 12.



Reacting to the development on JoyNews' Newsfile segment on Saturday, May 14, Bright Simons maintained the deal in its entirety was ‘unconscionable’ and ‘unpatriotic’.



He pointed out that the structure of the transaction still remains scanty and one that threatens the country’s minimum royalties which are derived from gold and other mineral reserves.



“The most important is that, no government should be given the power to deny future governments of revenue in the fashion that is being proposed at the rate that is being proposed," Bright Simons submitted.



He continued that, “We’ve seen instances where consistently, the current government takes future streams of income that other governments will use, front loads it, keep that money for today, and forgets about future generations."



He further lamented the country’s current debt situation and questioned the timing of the Agyapa Royalties deal and its benefit to the ordinary citizens.



“Think of all the money from ESLA or the energy levies. Think of the monies from the GETFUND. And consistently, we create these structures, front load the money, spend it, forgetting how we are going to pay for our other debts in a few years forward. We think that is not really acceptable,” he said.



Bright Simons who still believes the Agyapa Royalties deal should be scrapped however called on government to be transparent and efficient in the transaction.



“There should be a sense in which even if the government wanted to securitise the gold, through a much more cleaner, efficient process than has been proposed, they should not be looking at all the discretionary income that we earn from royalties apart from those that are bound by statute to other purposes."



"That money that they want to put in, they should have put it in a smaller fraction of the gold at a much higher valuation,” he added.