Agric minister commends Zoomlion for affordable fertiliser supply to farmers

Business News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) for its readiness to supply organic fertilisers, at affordable prices, to Ghanaian farmers in the midst of the global shortage of inorganic fertilisers.



“In the wake of the global fertiliser shortage caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, we now have an alternative here at our doorsteps, the Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant (KCARP),” Dr Akoto said when he visited the KCARP on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the Ashanti Region as part of his working tour.



The KCARP is one of the state-of-art waste management facilities managed by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies. It is the largest compost plant in West Africa.



According to Dr Akoto, it was gladdening that a company like Zoomlion has intervened to supply organic fertilisers at very affordable prices in the midst of global fertiliser shortage.



Consequently, he urged farmers to adopt the use of the compost produced by KCARP, adding that its quality had been tested.



“Before visiting KCARP, we had already visited the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) at Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, and we've seen that KCARP is an extension of ACARP,” he noted.



“Before we came here, I must state that we paid a visit to a fertiliser manufacturing company at Atwima Nwabiagya who is also making liquid fertilisers,” he said.



The Business Development and Communications Manager for KCARP, who received the Minister and his team, Mr Eugene Amo-Asamoah, said his outfit has the capacity and the technical know-how to produce top-quality organic fertilizer.



“We always have organic compost which adds nutrients to the land. Any farmer who comes to our end for fertiliser would get some. We have them in abundance here,” he happily expressed.



According to him, KCARP produces 3,000 bags of compost on daily basis, adding that “we are looking forward to producing 9,000 bags daily from August, this year.



“We are also ready to receive any support from the government,” he added.



Mr Amo-Asamoah indicated that as part of what KCARP does, the plant also collects waste and recycles them into useful products.