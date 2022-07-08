Agric Ministry to set up food retail centers to halt rising food prices

Business News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) plans to set up food retail centers in the food hub towns across the country to mitigate the hike in food prices.



According to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, most middlemen go to the farm gates for farm produce at cheaper prices, only to turn around and sell them at higher prices in urban centres, hence the need for the MOFA retail centers.



Food prices in the country continue to soar, raising concerns about government’s failed interventions in the agricultural sector.



Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveal that food inflation in May 2022 was 30.1 percent higher, compared with 26.6 percent in the preceding month.



Non-food inflation was also 25.7 percent in May 2022, as against 21.3 percent the previous month.



Speaking in an interview in Sunyani, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, attributed the increases to factors beyond the government’s control, such as the high cost of fertilizer and chemicals and the increase in fuel prices.



He said despite the ongoing economic crisis, some people have drastically increased their food prices which he says is unacceptable.



He said to mitigate the hike in food prices, his Ministry plans to set up specific food retail centers in the food hub towns across the country.



On increase in fertilizer prices, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said they have no control over the dictates of the world market.