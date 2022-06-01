Agric Ministry hints of law amendments on soybean exports

Business News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

50% of poultry farms have collapsed due to illegal export



Soybean export affecting poultry feed, farmers say



Agric Ministry to intensify education on illegal export of grains



Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of crops, Yaw Frimpong has noted that Ghana’s law on grain export and import will be amended soon.



With no clear timeline mentioned, he noted the amendment of the ’Export and Import- restriction of soya bean regulation 2020 (L.I 2432)’ will help check the illegal export of Soybeans.



Speaking on Accra-based JoyFM’s Super Morning Show, Frimpong said, “Although there is a ban, the old law on grain supplements is going to be amended.”



His comments come after it has been revealed that soybeans and other grains are being exported illegally to neighboring countries such as Togo etc.



According to the Ministry, more sensitization will be done to educate people on the laws that ban exports of these grains.



“There will be more regulatory measures to tackle this one, but for now, we have to rely on the security agencies to be able to apprehend and punish people who are engaging in this act,” he said.



“We need to curtail smuggling and we all have to dialogue to find solutions to this problem. It’s a collective responsibility. We will continue to educate the people in our local communities and the farmers and I am confident that we will see a major reduction in this smuggling,” he said.



Meanwhile, a member of the Poultry Farmers Association, Yiadom Boakye wants the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to come up with measures that will help put an end to this menace.



According to him, about 50 percent of farms have collapsed due to this phenomenon while many others are at risk of collapse in less than a year.



“The Ghana Poultry industry is on the verge of collapse. If people in authority do not take drastic measures to end this, by a year’s time, we’ll have less than 10 percent of poultry farms operating, because about half of the poultry farms operating last year have already collapsed,” Yiadom Boakye said.