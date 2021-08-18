'Agenda 111' project will only lead to more borrowing and debts – John Mahama

Business News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Former president John Dramani Mahama has described a recent government initiative which seeks to scale up healthcare infrastructure across the country as just another way to borrow and thus increase the country’s debt.



Government on Tuesday August 17, 2021 cut sod for the commencement of work for the ambitious 101 out of a 111-hospital project which is to be completed in 18 months.



Making submissions as part of a ‘Thank You Tour’ he is currently embarking on, John Mahama further described the project which was launched by President Akufo-Addo as an afterthought as he believes it will not be completed within the said period.



“It is only an afterthought that suddenly they realized that they must be doing some infrastructure and Agenda 111 has been conjured with no transparency as to how the money for the projects are going to be procured,” Mahama told the GBC radio in the Upper East.



“Is it going to lead to more borrowing when we already have such a high level of debt?” the former president quizzed.



He further urged government to show its commitment towards completing existing projects.



“Government should avert its mind and try to finish some of those projects including some of those that they themselves have initiated,” Mr Mahama said.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo prior to cutting the sod for the ‘Agenda 111’ project said that each of the hospitals will cost US$16.88 million.



He also explained that US$12.88 million will be earmarked for the construction of the hospitals and US$4 million for medical equipment.