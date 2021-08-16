Agenda 111 project: Engineer raises concerns over completion

Business News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Civil Engineer, Ing. Abdulai Mahama, says it is commendable that the government has stated its intention to begin the construction of the one hundred and eleven (111) district hospitals tomorrow.



However, he raises concerns about whether this promise will see the light of day.



The engineer in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM, expressed: “It comes as good news to us that the minister has made this profound statement that they are beginning the construction of these hospitals tomorrow and that should come as good news to everybody.



But as to whether these projects will be completed or will see the light of day as in the commencement process and execution process; that is what is left.”



He added that with the allocation of some 100 million dollars to the project, the project should become a success.



Ing. Mahama has however pledged his support for the project if it is implemented as he states: “Let’s pray they start tomorrow so we also keep a close eye on them so that when they call us, we will be able to give sound engineering advice towards the completion of such facilities.”



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said that the government will begin the construction of hospitals under the “Agenda 111 project” on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



The entire project includes 111 district hospitals, seven new regional hospitals, two additional mental health hospitals to be located in the middle and southern belts, and the redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo first announced the project in April 2020 during his eighth update on COVID-19.



Presenting the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, also disclosed that the government had decided to execute the initiative in two phases, with the first phase being the processes completed.