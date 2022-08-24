Agenda 111: We’ll terminate your contract if you delay – Government to contractors

Business News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has noted that government will terminate the contract of contractors who fail to complete the Agenda 111 project within the stipulated time.



He indicated that contractors must ensure that the timelines spelt out in the contract were met.



Speaking in an interview, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare noted that government has provided at least 10% of the resources needed for contractors to commence work.



This, he said, will help these contractors to work very fast to meet their deadlines.



“We (government) will not shy away from cancelling or terminating any contract which is not going very well," he said.



“This is a project where we have at least given at least 10 percent mobilization to all the contractors who have started work and I believe they should start mobilizations to get enough materials and work very fast,” he added.



Agenda 111 project falls under government's plan to build 111 districts and regional hospitals across the country.



An amount of $100 million was set aside for the commencement funding for the project.



