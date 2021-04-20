Agbeko to serve as 2021 IPRA Golden Awards judge

Press Releases of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: IPRA

Peter Martey Agbeko of the Ghana Standards Authority has been appointed a judge at the 2021 International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards (GWA).



Peter Agbeko is the head of Public Relations at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and a member of the Executive Council of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, in addition to membership of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).



His appointment was announced by the IPRA Secretary-General, Philip Sheppard saying “One of the key benefits of membership in IPRA is the ability to participate in the organization's activities”, which includes the Golden World Awards of excellence.



The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards for Excellence was established in 1990 to offer world-wide recognition and acclaim to public relations programmes by honouring PR practitioners worldwide.



Recipients of the award take pride in the recognition as a validation of their adherence to international standards of excellence.



Philip Sheppard stated, “One of the most rewarding activities of IPRA members is the opportunity to adjudicate these awards. Judges are featured and recognized on the IPRA website with their picture and a short bio” (https://www.ipra.org/golden-world-awards/judges/)



Each year, a jury of experienced communication professionals is invited to judge the entries and shortlist nominees for the finals. The final winners are selected based on unique merit, relevance, concrete objectives, creative strategies and tactics, and demonstrable results.



Entries for this year opened on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, and will close on Monday, May 10, 2021, with the announcement of Winners in each Category taking place in July.



Peter is an experienced Communications Specialist from Ghana and an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism with an MSc in Social Development Planning & Management from Swansea University, in the United Kingdom.