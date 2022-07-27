'After slamming Ghanaians with more taxes, when will Akufo-Addo learn'? – Prof. Hanke asks

Business News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Johns Hopkins University economist, Professor Steve Hanke, has again questioned the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s intention to enter an economic programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a post shared on Twitter, he blamed government for imposing more hardships on Ghanaians by introducing more taxes in a move to salvage the economy.



He further asserted that the current IMF programme which the country hopes to benefit from, will fail like previous ones adding that the country’s inflation stood at 51 percent year on year contrary to the data from the Ghana Statistical Service which puts its near 30 percent.



“After slamming Ghanaians with more taxes to 'save the economy', Pres. Akufo-Addo runs to the IMF. When will he learn? SPOILER ALERT: Like Ghana’s past 17 IMF bailout programmes, a new programme won't work. Today, I measure Ghana's inflation at 51%/year,” he wrote on Twitter.





After slamming Ghanaians with more taxes to "save the economy," Pres. Akufo-Addo runs to the IMF. When he learn? SPOILER ALERT: Like GHA's past 17 IMF bailout programs, a new program won't work. Today, I measure Ghana's inflation at 51%/yr.https://t.co/hnzInDMrWT — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 24, 2022