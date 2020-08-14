Press Releases of Friday, 14 August 2020

Afro-Arab Group boss join thousands to mark International Youth Day 2020 in Accra

Alhaji Salamu Amadu

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group joined other renowned personalities in the education, business and the financial sectors to Celebrate the international World youth day 2020 on the theme "Corporate Support For Educational Initiatives In The Covid-19 Environment".



As we all know the SDGs Goal 4 talks about quality education; speaking at the forum Alhaji Salamu commended the organizers of the program, he further highlighted some corporate social Responsibilities his company had and is embarking on in the education sector.



"Afro-Arab Group provided ten thousand exercise books to support the National Chief Imam during his centenary birthday celebrations it was that time the national Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu made an appeal that he would be excited if he gets a Camel to slaughter for the Eid-al-adha celebrations and we provided him a camel". Alhaji Salamu added.



We are among the first 10 corporate institution in Ghana to make donations and also educate our people in the deprived communities,Accra girls Senior High School was a beneficiary of our vivid Relief Programe, when issues of coronavirus spread was detected amongst final year students who were preparing for their final Exams, Afro Arab Group donated face masks and hand sanitizers to the school many youth groups and institution



Afro-Arab Group through one of it's subsidiaries Yaa-Salaam Opportunity Centre has awarded full scholarships to over twenty youth to study abroad and some youths in the zongo communities through the Afro-Arab Microfinance, as well as to support their businesses.





The organisers of the program ABCDE commended Alhaji Salamu Amadu for his leadership skills to ensure Poverty becomes a thing of the past in the Zongo communities.



Renowned Educationist and Former Minister of Trade and Industry Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbah urged the Afro-Arab Group boss to continue to offer his support to the educational sector.



The national programme officer Education,UNESCO,Ghana Mr. Prosper Kwasi Nyavor graced the programme as the special guest.



Apart from Alhaji Salamu Amadu being one of the speakers, Mrs. Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager (Vivo Energy Ghana), Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, Chairman the B5 plus Steel Industry, Mr.Togbor Mensah, Chairman Great Argon Holdings and Rashida Saani Nasamu, CEO of I-Zar Group also highlighted some of the CSRs their companies have embarked in the education sector.



GNAT hall, Accra was the venue for the forum.

