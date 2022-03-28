African youth urged to take advantage of vast opportunities on the continent

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

40 under 40 awards comes off in Accra-Ghana



Business owners recongised for growth, excellence and service



Africa has vast opportunities for youth - Richard Abbey



Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Jnr. has urged African youth not to give up on the continent and its vast potential.



According to him, the continent has untapped opportunities that the youth can take advantage of to improve lives and living conditions.



Speaking with journalists after the just ended 40 under 40 awards ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel, Richard Abbey Jnr said, “There is still more to be done to project Africa better and I am more concerned about projecting a stronger front for Africa”



For instance, we need not to allow foreigners to play with our heads when it comes to our natural resource like cocoa and others. We need to present ourselves as a strong front and take advantage of the AfCFTA which would be very key to our development”



Richard Abbey however admitted that despite the existence of the African Union, it has not been able to consolidate gains in terms to raking in substantial revenue and opportunities.



“We need to also stop the internal wranglings on the continent and present a united front to take advantage of the vast opportunities Africa has to offer to, especially the youth,” he added.



The Forty under 40 Awards is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of nations' most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty.



It covers a wide range of industries that are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service.



