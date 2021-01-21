Press Releases of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

African messaging app ayoba assures users of privacy, security protection and content suitable for younger users

MTN logo

As people everywhere ramp up their usage of instant messaging, more and more are choosing ayoba. MTN Group is proud to partner with this unique instant messaging platform localised for the needs of consumers across Africa.



Launched in 2019 to improve access to affordable communications, ayoba is active in 17 MTN markets, and is also available to download onto Android smartphones in numerous other markets from Google Play, on iOS devices from the App Store and via the ayoba website www.ayoba.me as an over-the-top (OTT) offering.



Ayoba is focused on protecting users’ privacy and security: it is not possible for messages in the app to be read by anyone else or to be shared with any third parties, including MTN. The app features peer-to-peer private messaging which is end-to-end encrypted; ayoba treats data with the utmost care and respect in line with its privacy policy.



All the content available on ayoba channels is curated and reviewed to ensure that its 100% family-friendly and safe for younger users. A team of editors checks every post on ayoba content channels before it goes live across over 100 content channels and 120 games.



Ayoba has also recently launched an in-app assistant, Aya, to guide new users on how to use the instant messaging app. Aya appears automatically in the app and can run a variety of interactive tutorials for key features within ayoba.



Ayoba users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, voice notes, and even their location, and can also subscribe to live channels. Localised content is available through these channels that aim to entertain, educate and empower communities.



Since 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the world, ayoba’s daily lifeline data allocations on MTN’s networks in most markets allowed users free connections with family and provided them with zero-rated access to credible information through special COVID-19 channels.



10 REASONS TO USE AYOBA:



1.FREE TO USE: ayoba is free to use. You need data to send messages and files to your contacts, but if you are on the MTN network, you will get free data every day to use the app.



2.CHAT NOW: Instantly send and receive text and voice messages with any of your contacts.



3.SECURE: End-to-end encryption means that messages in a conversation cannot be read by anyone else.



4.QUICK CONNECT: Use your existing address book to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts.



5.CHAT WITH EVERYONE: Send SMS text messages with anyone in your contact list, regardless of whether they've installed ayoba or not. If the contact to whom you send a message does not have the app, the message will be delivered by SMS. That contact can then respond by SMS and the response will come back into your app. This is a unique technology.



6.GROUP CHAT: The more the merrier. Set up group chats to easily communicate with friends and family in a single chat.



7.SHARING IS CARING: Share videos, images, audio and other files with your contacts.



8.LET’S MEET: Share your real-time location with your ayoba contacts.



9.CHANNELS: Consume all content across various categories ranging from news, sports, music to entertainment and much more, all within the ayoba app. We have over 30 content channels live in Nigeria including Pulse for entertainment and the MTN YelloStar competition.



10.LISTEN AND PLAY: We have a free music service in the app so you can listen to trending songs on our fantastic playlists. We also have games that you can play, such as BattleShip, Pinball, Solitaire and more. New content is added every day.



The app supports over 20 local languages spoken across MTN’s markets, including isiZulu, isiXhosa, Pidgin, Yoruba, Swahili, Hausa, French, Arabic, Portuguese, and English. At the end of June 2020, ayoba had two million active users.

In November 2020, ayoba was named the ‘Best Mobile App of the Year’ at the Africa Digital Awards 2020, acknowledging Africa’s first super-app, which offers users free instant messaging, mobile commerce and interactive entertainment.



About the MTN Group



Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. We are pursuing our strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech, and digital businesses in Africa.



About ayoba



ayoba is a free instant messaging (IM) application developed and owned by SIMFY AFRICA, based in Cape Town, South Africa. Although Africa is one continent, it is also the home to hundreds of unique cultures. ayoba celebrates the diversity of Africa by providing a world-class messaging platform that reflects local needs and aspirations.



Ayoba’s inclusive approach to technology means that its users will be able to communicate with anyone with a mobile device, even if they don’t have the ayoba app. During an initial promotional period, this communication is made available at no cost, across selected mobile network operators. ayoba launched its first strategic partnership with MTN in Cameroon on the 4 May 2019.



For more information, please contact:



MTN Group Press Office | MTNGroup.PressOffice@mtn.com



Follow MTN:

www.twitter.com/MTNGroup

www.linkedin.com/company/mtn



ayoba Press Office: pr@ayoba.me



Follow MTN:

www.twitter.com/ayoba_me

www.facebook.com/ayobainstantmessaging