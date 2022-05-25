African leaders urged to adopt trade policies that reduce discrimination against women – Beryl Archer

Business News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Women charged to invest in skills acquisition



More opportunities for women are coming, Archer



The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exim Bank (GEXIM) responsible for Business and Banking, Rosemary Beryl Archer, has stated that trade reforms that eschew discrimination against women should be adopted to boost the involvement of women in trade.



According to her, this will broaden the skill acquisition scope of women on the continent.



She made these statements in commemoration of this year’s Africa Day celebration today, May 25, 2022.



“New trends in global trade, especially the rise in services, global value chains, and the digital economy are opening up important economic opportunities for women. Trade has the potential to expand women’s access to skills and education. I will therefore call on the African leaders and heads of agencies for trade and investment across the continent to adopt trade policies that reduce discrimination against women while building the significant capital that women represent”, she emphasized.





Archer noted that when barriers that limit women’s participation in trade are broken, Africa will attain its dream of prosperity and self-reliance.

“African women are poised to play a greater role in driving sustainable growth and development and in achieving the African Union’s vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its citizens and representing a dynamic force globally. I can confidently say that qualified African women have a crucial role to play in driving innovation and preparing for tomorrow’s challenges while taking part in decision-making today”, she highlighted.



She further gave the charge for women to build their capacities to grant them the platform to spearhead major projects and roles when the need arises. She also highlighted the Exim Bank’s role in empowering women.



“In 2017, GEXIM as part of its five-year strategic objectives focused on diversifying the non-traditional export sector towards an increased export revenue, employment creation, and value addition. The Shea Empowerment Initiative to build the capacity of processors, empower aggregators, mostly women, and also finance the entire value chain was initiated”, she added.