African economies must digitize to benefit from the fourth industrial revolution – Dr Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the importance of a digitized economy in the modern world.



According to him, Ghana like many other countries have somewhat been experiencing the fourth industrial revolution which in turn is the digital revolution and the future.



Speaking in an interview with The Standard, a Kenya-based news organisation, Ghana’s vice president urged for African economies to quickly digitize in order to rake in the benefits of the digital revolution.



“In Ghana, we have really focused on pursuing digitization as an economic strategy. When you look at the world, we are now in the fourth industrial revolution globally which is a digital revolution. It is a revolution that is based on data, and systems. If you are an economy in this world and you don’t digitize you are going to be left behind. Africa has been left behind for too many of these periods, and I believe that digitization is a key to leapfrogging.



“We digitalize not for its own sake but to solve problems, formalize and build a more inclusive economy, deal with corruption and to provide services to our people more efficiently from the government side,” Dr. Bawumia explained.



He further outlined some steps taken by the governing NPP administration to usher Ghana into the digital world as part of the 4th Industrial Revolution.



“A lot of people were excluded from the economy so we did digital IDs for our people, so we have unique identities for everybody. Once you have unique identities for everyone you will not have ghost workers on the payroll and also sort the voter registry.



“We had an issue with the address system in Ghana, and through digitization, we solved the problem. Every part of the country, land or water, mansion or shark you have a unique digital address that we have rolled out in the country. This has solved a big problem as now deliveries can easily be made through e-commerce, and in the instance, you are applying for a job you can easily state your address,” Dr. Bawumia said.



Touching on efforts made to enhance financial inclusion in Ghana, the Vice President said the implementation of the mobile money interoperability system has ensured that cash transactions are made in an easy and convenient manner.



“It is not just operability between the mobile companies, but interoperability between the mobile wallet and a bank account which means that every mobile money account practicably has a bank account. We [Ghana] were the first country in Africa to do so. Today it is very easy for someone to open a bank account in Ghana, you have your national ID card, you get onto your mobile phone and then dial a USSD Code and you chose one of the banks and there you go, you have a bank account.



“We have integrated all our databases which enables us to get value out of our digitization process. Digitization is the way to go for other African countries and with it, we can leapfrog other advanced countries. Today in Ghana, we are the largest medical drone delivery service in the world. We have drones flying all over the country, today we have 100 flights a day delivering medicine.” he emphasized.