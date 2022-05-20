Africa's rich minerals 'extremely' important to the world - Annoh Dompreh

Business News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Chief Whip in Ghana's Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has reiterated Africa’s value to the world and expects the world not to ‘look down on Africans.



Addressing the Africa-German Parliamentarians Conference 2022 in Berlin, Annoh-Dompreh noted that the world only focuses on Africa for a reason.



“Anytime in history that the western world goes quite in their relation or the scheme of thing to any form of Africa, Russia and China take over. That has been the situation. China is building things in Africa that we have never seen before.



“The USA has voted huge money to Africa, it wasn’t ordinary. Putin invited all heads of States from Africa to Moscow, it wasn’t ordinary. Now other parts of the world are focusing on Africa,” he lamented.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh, however, noted that Africans must be specific to the world of their needs and wants.



“We should know exactly what we want. Our minerals have made us extremely important.”



He said during the KAS Forum in Berlin.



