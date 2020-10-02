Press Releases of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: YFM

Africa 1 Media’s Cynthia Quarcoo features on the Y Leaderboard Series

Managing partner of CQ Legal and Consulting and Founder of Africa 1 Media, Cynthia Quarcoo

Managing partner of CQ Legal and Consulting and Founder of Africa 1 Media, Cynthia Quarcoo graced the Y Leaderboard Series this week on Y107.9FM.



Cynthia shared her interesting childhood moments, her career journey, family life and some motivation as she engaged Rev. Erskine in an engaging conversation with Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series.



As an only child who lived with her mum, Cynthia related the downside of growing up without siblings. She disclosed that her status as an only child influenced her to be a ‘people’s pleaser’. “I was the one who really wanted to be loved by everybody and when I look back there were a few insecurities”, she says of how she pleased others.



Despite growing up in a single home with a strict mother, Cynthia mused over the fact that her mother was a very tenacious woman and the only one I[she] looked up to immensely”.



Speaking on the authoritarian parenting style she experienced, she noted that she challenges that style today and would not recommend any parent to use that.



Moving the conversation to her career path, the legal expert credited the establishment and success of her business to her longtime friend, Reggie Rockstone.



According to her, Reggie Rockstone introduced her to all the big brands in the entertainment industry her firm represents.



“I do credit Reggie Rockstone for Africa 1 Media. He has been a very good friend of mine since childhood and we always hang out when I am in the country. Reggie used to always introduce me as his lawyer instead of mentioning my name to his colleagues.



He told me ‘you need to help my people’. By introducing me to them, he wanted me to provide them with legal advice, pro bono.



She recalled that she was having a barbecue at home when Reggie, who was shooting a cypher video for BET with his colleagues peered over her fence and said, “the guys are hungry” and I told them to come over.



Cynthia noted that it was the first time she met Sarkodie and that was how she started working with the artiste. “I became his lawyer and that of Okyeame Kwame, Edem, Bisa K’dei and others.



Speaking more on her motive for setting up Africa 1 Media, Cynthia divulged, “I found that there was a gap in the space. The creative people are not business people and most of them just want to create.



But to build an industry, you need to be in the business space. So I decided to set up a brand to help the creative people”.



One motivating message Cynthia shared with listeners on the show bordered on believing in one’s self despite negative affirmation from others. She admonished that one can overcome feelings of worthlessness only if they replace negative criticisms from others with a positive self-talk of what they want to achieve in life.



“Words are important. The words people speak about you are important. The words that you speak about yourself are even more important. Many of us have many excuses and it’s valid because we feel that society, family and people have not been fair to us. Some may have said things about us and it keeps ringing in our ears.



Change the narrative. I have had times when I have had to use words of affirmation to change the negative affirmations that I have had in my mind about something. Whether it is using the Bible or picking some strength, I find that repeating those things to myself is helpful.



I find that I can literally stand in front of the mirror and I do this with my children sometimes when they go to school and they are bullied. Speak to yourself. There is so much power in saying things to yourself and believing it and it will change that”.



Programs Manager of YFM, Eddy Blay, expressed his elation at the interview with Cynthia Quarcoo. “Cynthia is like family. But in this great interview on YFM, I had much learnings from her that I doubt I have ever had in a personal encounter with her. The Y Leaderboard Series as I have always said is inspiring and people cannot miss this for anything.

