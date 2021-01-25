Press Releases of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: AfriMass Awards

AfriMass Awards launched, to be held in 2021

The second edition of AfriMas came off on 20th November 2020

The African Media Ad Sales Summit (AFRIMASS) Awards has been launched.



It was launched at the 2nd edition of the Africa media Ad sale summit held at the MultiChoice (DSTV) Head Office Ghana.



The awards seek to recognize and celebrate key members of the revenue departments of Media Organizations in the country.



The Awards will be done in partnership with various Human Resource and Sales departments to recognize those who have excelled in the areas of Innovation, Performance and client relation services.



This initiative will help raise the bar on the practice of media advertising sales.



The first AFRIMASS Awards will be held in 2021, with details set to be communicated to stakeholders and the general public in the coming days.



Africa Media Advertising Sales Summit - AFRIMASS is designed to bring the Advertisers (Brands), Media Enterprise Owners, Content Creators, Event originators, Media Business Executives, Ad Agencies, and Media Sales Practitioners to one room to share ideas on Media Revenue generation geared towards win-win for all in the Media Marketplace.



