AfDB prepares $28m post-COVID-19 programme for Ghana

Private sector to gather data to develop vaccines under $28m post COVID-19 programme for Ghana



AfDB releases brief titled ‘Transforming Ghana'



Transforming Ghana brief reviews Ghana’s development over the past ten years



A $28 million post-COVID-19 recovery programme is being prepared for Ghana by the African Development Bank (AfDB).



The programme will equip government with the skills needed to fight external shocks and pandemics that may have dire consequences on the local economy in the future.



In a brief by AfDB titled Transforming Ghana, the post-COVID-19 programme will also give room to the private sector to gather data and come out with vaccines and drugs for pandemics.



“An important element of building resilience is to build capacity. In July 2020, the Bank disbursed $67.6 million (UA 49 million) in emergency budget support to build the capacity of Ghana’s health system to test, trace, and care for the sick during the COVID-19 outbreak. The support also reduced infections, lowered deaths, and softened the economic damage caused by the pandemic," part of the brief read.



This programme assesses the country’s development over the past ten years and evaluates the African Development Bank’s contribution through its High 5 strategic priorities, myjoyonline.com reported.



Meanwhile, the project is expected to be approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors in the second quarter of the year.



