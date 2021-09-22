AfCFTA is a timely opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade – Siaw-Boateng

Business News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

• Ghana is home to the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)



• Sena Siaw-Boateng says AfCFTA is a great opening for business in Africa to grow



• The Ghana Ambassador to Belgium spoke during the ‘Doing Business in Ghana Series’ 2021 webinar



Ghana’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sena Siaw-Boateng, has reiterated the vast opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides for businesses within African countries.



Speaking during the 'Doing Business in Ghana Series 2021' webinar organized by the Embassy of Ghana in Brussels, and monitored by GhanaWeb, she stressed that this opportunity also gives investors enough room to explore.



“The potential of the AfCFTA to uncover new areas of investments suggests that it will attract a more diverse range of investors comprising multinationals, individuals, start-ups, joint ventures among others thus making the continental market highly competitive,” she said.



The webinar was on the theme, 'Exploring business opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)' and was attended by the likes of Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), and Akwasi Agyeman, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority.



Also, Dr. Fareed Arthur, Head, National AfCFTA Coordination Office at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr, CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, participated in the discussions.



Sena Siaw-Boateng also explained the unique place that Ghana has been put in with its hosting of the Secretariat of AfCFTA, stressing that businesses in Ghana should take advantage and expand.



“Ghana as host of the AfCFTA Secretariat seeks to lead by example in creating an economic environment conducive for investment. This webinar will, therefore, take participants through the emerging opportunities in Ghana under the AfCFTA and the peculiar incentives available for prospective investors who choose to invest in Ghana,” she said.