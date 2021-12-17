AfCFTA Secretariat, partners interact with key trade agencies at Aflao border

Business News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: Single African Market

Representatives from the AfCFTA Secretariat, TradeMark East Africa (TMEA), and Borderless Alliance, in coordination with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MITI) of Ghana, have conducted a joint technical visit to the Aflao border to engage with the key agencies operating at the border.



The visit was to discuss their priority needs towards enhancing the free movement of goods and people across the Abidan-Lagos corridor, with an emphasis on Ghana’s borders.



The visit followed an earlier mission in Togo, where the AfCFTA Secretariat organized a forum to assess the condition of the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.



The technical visit included an interactive dialogue with representatives from key border agencies, led by Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Immigration Services, and included other agencies such as the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



Other trade-related state agencies that were engaged by the AfCFTA team were the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD), Veterinary Service Directorate (VSD), and Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), the latter doubling as host institution of Borderless Alliance in Ghana.