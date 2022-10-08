AfCFTA: Have institutional structures to support entrepreneurs - Alan Kyerematen to Africa

Business News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has entreated African governments to put in place industrial structures to support entrepreneurs under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



According to him, the industrial structures will help entrepreneurs produce more goods and remain competitive in the market.



He added that air logistics must also be made available to ensure the free movement of goods across the continent.



Speaking at the launch of AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative in Accra on Friday, October 7, 2022, Alan Kyerematen said the above-mentioned; industrial structures and air logistics were necessary to facilitate trade in Africa.



The Trade Minister said, "We have to make sure that full things occur [under AfCFTA]. At our national level, we should have institutional structures and the programme of action to support our entrepreneurs is to be able to produce."



"We must ensure that we have the logistics support to be able to move the goods from one country to the other. Without sea freight, air cargo, this is not going to work," he stated.



Alan Kyerematen, at the launch of the Guided Trade Initiative, disclosed that the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, has signed an agreement to invest cargo planes and sea freight vessels under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.



He called on other entrepreneurs across the continent to start looking at investing in transport logistic services.



AfCFTA was introduced in 2018 with the aim of creating a single market for Africa, as well as, ensuring the free movement of goods and services on the continent.



This free movement of goods and services will help expand Intra-African trade.



This implies that goods will be sold at a relatively cheaper price because of the increase in production which will, in turn, create both direct and indirect jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



The free trade area also provides traders and importers an opportunity to stay competitive.



Businesses when conducted in a free and safe environment will help reduce poverty in member states as well as create sustainable development.



