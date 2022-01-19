Adu Boahen's comments on benchmark policy reversal show he is biased - IEAG

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has said recent comments by the Finance Ministry’s Minister of State, Charles Adu-Boahen, showed he was biased and in favour of the reversal of the benchmark discount policy.



In a statement, the IEAG said comments Adu-Boahen made during a speech at the investiture of the newly elected President of the Association of Ghana Industries showed prejudice against the reversal of the policy.



“We at the IEAG deem this statement by the honorable minister Charles Adu-Boahen as unfortunate, deceptive, prejudicial and a show of gross bias towards our course in the matter of the benchmark values policy implementation,” he was quoted by my Joy News.



Charles Adu Boahen at the investiture of AGI president said that consultations were on going adding that the members of the AGI should be optimistic because they would here good news soon.



“I am happy to let you know that there are continued engagements, with stakeholders ongoing. Please, do not give up. Let us persevere and I am sure we will find ourselves with some good news before the end of the month [January 2022] with regards to the Benchmark values,” was quoted by myjoyonline.com



But according to IEAG, the minister's claims that consultations were ongoing were false because the IEAG has not had any engagement with the government.



“The secretariat of the IEAG would want to put on record that since the announcement of the indefinite suspension of the implementation of the reversed 50% benchmark values policy by government, no stakeholder engagement has taken place between the IEAG and government,” the statement said.



“Also, the IEAG can state unequivocally that none of its sister organizations including the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) and the Ghana Union of Trade Associations (GUTA) have been consulted on the way forward on the issues”, it added.



IEAG further stated that Charles Adu Boahen should be excluded from any stakeholder engagement regarding the benchmarks.