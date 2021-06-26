Adopt a plan to rollout cylinder recirculation project now – Gas Marketers Association to new NPA boss

Business News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The LPG Marketers Association is asking government to roll out the new cylinder recirculation project immediately to help achieve the green energy initiative



• The association believes there is the need for a premium plan that will ensure a smooth rollout of the project



• The hike in price has slowed down the LPG consumption in Ghana





The Liquified Petroleum Gas Marketers Association is asking the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr Mustapha Hamid, to introduce a transition plan that will move the country from the current cylinder module onto the cylinder recirculation project.



The Association is appealing to the new NPA boss to use his office to help reduce the various taxes on LPG which has shot up the price of the commodity.



The Vice President of the association, Gabriel Kumi, in an interview with JoyBusiness closely monitored by GhanaWeb, said efforts have been made to reach out to the government to reduce taxes on LPG but all to no avail.



“We have been calling on the government to consider removing taxes on LPG for us for some time now, as I speak to you now the LPG price is very high, we are now paying about 6.6 cedis per kilo and that has led to about GH¢100 per the household sale, that is the average 14.5kg cylinder. The hike in price has slowed down the LPG consumption in Ghana and indeed the consumption rate has taken a nose-dive since October last year," he said.



He also said there is the need for a premium plan that will ensure a smooth rollout of the cylinder recirculation project.





“For the past four years we have been making an attempt to introduce cylinder recirculation project but that attempt has not been actualized, it because of two main reasons, we don’t have a clear cut plan for this transition and we are not operating in the green field and there is been an industry that’s has been in existence for the past 3-5years and per this policy, we are not trying to introduce a new industry, we are just trying to introduce packages for the existing industry, there is the need for us to have a premium plan and at this time, we are advocating for about 5-7 year transition plan to be able to fully roll out the initiative in Ghana,” he added.