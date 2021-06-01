Adonko bitters wins 2021 Best Beverage Producing Company

Press Releases of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: Adonko Bitters Limited

Adonko Bitters Limited a subsidiary of the Angel Group of Companies has won the best beverage producing company of the year at the just ended 5th edition of the 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



The prestigious awards is a recognition of the company's dedication in building the beverage producing industry as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the sector.



Also, President and Founder of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kweku Oteng won the Entrepreneur of the year and CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong also won the Best Man Dress for the evening.



Speaking to the media after receiving the awards on behalf of the company, Marketing Director of Adonko Bitters Company, Vincent Opare thanked the employees of the company for their commitment to pushing the vision and mission of the company.



"Adonko is indeed grateful to all the consumers and trade partners who have been the heart and soul of the Adonko brand. Their loyalty is everything to Adonko Bitters Limited. We dedicate this award to all the consumers, employees and trade partners"



The herbs used for the production of the brands, namely adonko bitters, adonko atadwe ginger, adonko 123 bitters and recently adonko next level premium energy drink have health benefits. The company also introduced adonko hand sanitizer to fight the COVID-19.



The Manufacturing Awards is a yearly awards scheme organized by Exodus Communications with the aim to educate, empower, encourage and reward all manufacturing industries and stakeholders who have been working hard across the country.







