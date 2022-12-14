Adjust prices of goods to make Christmas memorable for Ghanaians – GUTA

Business News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Deputy Public Relations Officer of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), John Obiri Yeboah, has urged its members to reduce the prices of goods and services for Ghanaians to enjoy the Christmas festivities.



The call for members of GUTA to adjust their prices is to reflect the current stabilization of the Ghana cedi.



“When we say our members should adjust their prices then we mean we are about celebrating Christmas and we want them to consider the situation and make this year’s festive season a memorable one,” he shared in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



With the cedi gradually appreciating against the dollar, GUTA has urged its members to adjust prices of goods and services as Christmas approaches.



“We are saying adjust your prices. We are not saying drop your prices drastically but we want our members to reduce prices a bit. We’re in difficult times and you don’t expect the dollar to reach 6.8 cedis before we reduce prices,” he added.



The Deputy PRO of GUTA says the reduction of prices is already manifesting with most of its members in various sectors doing so.



“Christmas is a remarkable time and we will do whatever we can do to make sure our members and Ghanaians can also celebrate and enjoy the festive season,” he reiterated.



He also urged government to keep working judiciously to appreciate the value of the cedi.