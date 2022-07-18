Adjust personal budgets to reflect the hardships and pains of Ghanaians - Prof Gatsi

Business News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Organised labour 20% COLA



Government, organized labour agree on 15% COLA



Something drastic must be done about labour’s request, Prof Gatsi



Dean of Cape Coast University Business School, Professor John Gatsi, has called on managers of the economy to show good leadership by revising its budgets to reflect the sufferings of Ghanaians.



According to him, the current inflation shows the downgrade of the disposable income of income earners.



“Let us revise our personal budgets to reflect the hardships and pains. We cannot maintain the same budget with dwindling disposable incomes,” he said.



He describes strikes as an expression of painful experiences of disregard over a period relating to the erosion of the value of money.



The Professor wants something drastic to be done about the demands of workers.



“Interest rate of 28% on average is out of range for Teachers, Nurses, and Medical Doctors among many workers. Something drastic must be done if not so average default in the banking and financial sector may scale up.



Inflation reflects cost structure distortion and a painful downgrade of disposable income of income earners. Thus, the inflation rate of 29.8% cannot be good news for Ghana. When the inflation rate is underpinned by transport, water, and food prices then you should note that cost of living has become unbearable for average households.”



Meanwhile, the government has agreed to pay 15% (of base pay) Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to all public sector workers effective July 1.



This follows recent agitations on the labour front with some groups resorting to strikes to demand the payment of 20% COLA in the wake of the increased cost of living.



SSD/FNOQ