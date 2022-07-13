Adhoc committee set up by Parliament to investigate food shortages in schools

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Senior High Schools experience food shortages



Government pledges to supply food to schools by July 12



Decentralize food distribution to schools – Stakeholders urge



The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, has constituted an adhoc body involving five parliamentary committees responsible for investigating the recent food shortages across schools in the country.



This comes after the National Food Buffer Stock Company is reported to have failed in its mandate of delivering food to students under the National School Feeding programme.



Speaker Bagbin has however directed the five committees of the House to probe the feasibility and sustainability of the organisations handling the provision and distribution of foodstuff.



He made the call in Parliament on July 12 after he recently paid a working visit to the National Food Buffer Stock Company and offices of the National School Feeding programme.



“Let me once more reiterate that the School Feeding Programme provides great potential. It is therefore critical that we address issues regarding the efficient implementation of the programme, while instituting measures to avert a possible occurrence in the future,” the Speaker of Parliament said on July 12.



Prior to this, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Schools in the Upper West Region last week cautioned that Senior High Schools may soon be forced to close down over a lack of sufficient foodstuff for students.



At the moment, many Senior High Schools in the country have been left to their fate in terms of food supply to students while government has pledged it would supply the items to schools by July 12.



Meanwhile, some stakeholders are calling for the decentralization of food distribution to Senior High Schools to tackle the issue of food shortages in schools across the country.



