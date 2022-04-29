Adhere to weather warning – Fisheries Commission cautions fishers

Business News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission has urged Fishers across the country to adhere to any weather warning issued by the Ghana Meteorological Agency.



According to a statement issued by the Fisheries Commission, Wednesday, 27 April 2022, it is necessary for fishers to stick to the weather caution because of the recent destruction to properties of fishers caused by tidal waves and rising sea levels.



“Fishers are therefore advised to observe and monitor the sea before going on fishing expedition,” the statement said.



It further advised that “all canoes at shore should be pulled to safer places.”