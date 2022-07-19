Adhere to protocols in the application of temporal quarry permit - Lands Ministry to CWE

Business News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has directed the management of China International Water and Electric Corporation (CWE) to strictly adhere to the laid down protocols and procedure for the application of a temporal quarry permit.



The Ministry has requested the construction firm to furnish it with all relevant documents pursuant to their application for a temporal quarry permit to undertake some projects of the Eastern Corridor.



The directive was issued by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio following an engagement on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



Benito Owusu-Bio on behalf of the Sector Minister instructed the firm to make available all documents that speak to the matter for consideration by the Minerals Commission and the sector Minister.



Key among the issues raised by the Deputy Minister during the engagement are copies of the company’s agreement with the Ghana Highway Authority, a formal application to the Minerals Commission among others.



He explained that after the application is formally submitted to the Mineral Commission, the commission will carry a field inspection of the area and serve his office with a report from its inspection.



He urged the company to act expeditiously and ensure that every piece of information relevant to the issue is made available to the ministry.



A recommendation according to the Deputy Minister would be made to the Sector Minister for consideration after which a definite decision on temporal permit will be granted.



The Management of the company expressed appreciation to the Ministry for granting them audience and promised to follow the laid down procedures to have their request approved by the Ministry.