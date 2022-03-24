Address forex exchange challenges to boost investor confidence - Adongo to government

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta to announce measures to mitigate economic challenges



Cedi begins to appreciate against US Dollar



Timing of monetary policy rate hike wrong – Adongo



Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has stated the rationale behind investors’ no confidence in Ghana’s economy.



According to him, the country has in recent months operated a forex exchange regime that is not favourable to the local currency.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, Isaac Adongo explained that government should have in September last year ensured there was enough flow of forex into the country.



“So, the Bank of Ghana’s recent hike in the Monetary Policy rate [17 percent], which should have taken place in September-October last year has come back to bite us.



What it could mean is that those who were moving their foreign exchange at the time, would see that the interest rate was much favourable and so they would have kept their money and the pressure on the cedi would have declined,” he explained



He continued, "…Because they would not be contributing to the demand for US dollars. A few investors would have also brought in some money which could add up more dollars into the economy despite some exist of the currency and this could have attracted more dollars into the economy which could have slowed down the cedi’s decline”



Touching on the capital markets, the Bolga Central lawmaker said investors have signaled no confidence due to excess liquidity issues and this has affected Ghana’s Eurobond sale.



Meanwhile, government is preparing spending cuts to help reduce the budget deficit. The move is move expected to restore investor confidence in holding the country’s assets.



Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will on Thursday announce measures adopted by government aimed at mitigating the country’s economic challenges.