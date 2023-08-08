Ada-Songor salt project has potential to transform domestic economy, Ada state – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the ongoing development of the Ada-Songor salt project has the potential to transform the people of Ada and the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, the project has so far yielded some benefits to the people of Ada through employment avenues for the youth and infrastructure in surrounding communities and beyond.



Addressing a gathering of chiefs and people to mark this year’s Asafotufiam festival in the Ada traditional area, President Akufo-Addo encouraged the people of Ada lend their support towards the project and the implementing entity, Electrochem Ghana Limited.



“…I want all the people in Ada to continue giving maximum support to Electrochem Ghana Limited since the project has the capacity to transform the lives of the citizenry in addition to transforming Ada and Ghana’s economy," he noted.



"...In so doing, government will also be able to respond to some of the matters that Djetse has raised such as environmental preservation, global warming, the surge in the sea and its devastating effect on the island and coastal communities, the development of road infrastructure, among others,” President Akufo-Addo added.



The President continued,” …a lot has been done on roads across the country but there is a lot more that will be done and you can be sure that government will not leave out the people of Ada.”



The Ada-Songor salt project which sits on 41,000 acres concession has the capacity to produce about 1,000,000 metric tons of salt annually for domestic use and export purposes.



The project could become the largest salt and chlorine-alkali producing company in West Africa and is tipped to become one of the leading players in the world’s salt industry.



MA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







