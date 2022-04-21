Ada Songor contract is fraud – Indigenes oppose McDan salt mining

Business News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salt project offering jobs to over 1000 youth, McDan



Electrochem secures 15-year lease for salt mining at Ada



Some indigenes of Ada oppose salt mining; they want dialogue



Some natives of Ada have registered their displeasure with government and the traditional authority in the area for awarding a contract to Electrochem Ghana Limited to mine salt in the Songor Lagoon without their approval, 3news reported.



According to the TV3 documentary, the group allegedly attacked the belongings of the company after the lease of the lagoon, which led to their arrest.



The Libi Wornor, a paramount Chief of Ada, Nii Amatey Apedo, stated that

The Paramount chief of Ada has no land in Ada, there are documents on the land, so why would he go and sign first as the owner, it is a fraud. We will write to the Minerals Commission that they are fake people, because the property does not belong to them.”



Also, Abraham Ahuma Karim, Organiser and PRO of the Songor Lagoon Association, stated that, "All the documents from the Presidency to the Chief is totally wrong. The President gave a directive that you should go and see the stakeholders and the primary stakeholder is the Libi Wornor, the priest of the Songor Lagoon. Some of the chiefs who claim the Songor Lagoon have been spoilt gave the land to the people. But nothing has happened to the Lagoon."



Meawhile, businessman Daniel Nii McKorley (MacDan) has stated that the salt mining contract awarded to one of his companies, Electrochem Ghana Limited, is one that would provide jobs for 1000 youth in the Ada community thus does not deserve bad publicity.



According to him, persons who are against the project do not love Ghana.



Electrochem Ghana Limited has secured a 15-year lease for salt mining in a bid to leverage the resources available in the salt mining sector to grow the economy.



Speaking in a TV3 documentary, Dr. Mc Korley said “This contract has nothing to do with politics, it is all about development. Right now, as we speak over 200 youth are working in this concession, they will make money at the end of the day, and they will be off the streets."



“Anybody who is really against this project or who wants to give bad publicity about this project, I don’t think the person loves Ghana."



“Which project will you get like this, which is going to employ 1000 youths in this community and you give it bad publicity? Then you don’t love Ghana," he narrated.



According to McDan, he is about to pump about a 106million dollars in the first phase of the project adding that the jobs Ghanaians lament about are here thereby calling on all to support its growth.



“Every time we are crying that we need jobs, the job had arrived and because of somebody’s selfish interest, you will give bad publicity about this project. Then what about me the investor who is about pumping 106million dollars in the first phase of this project?”