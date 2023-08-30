Ada Songor Salt project aims to expand capacity to 2 million metric tons by 2025 – McDan

Business News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of the wholly-owned Ghanaian salt mining company, Electrochem Ghana, Dr Daniel McKorley, has said the first phase of the Electrochem Salt Mining and Processing aims to increase its capacity to 2 million metric tons per annum by 2025.



According to him, the salt mining project, which has created employment for some 3,000 youth in the Ada area, currently produces some 650,00 metric tons per annum of salt products, with the view of increasing its capacity to 1 million metric tons per annum in 2024.



Speaking at the commissioning of the Electrochem Salt Mine and Processing Plant at Ada-Sege on August 30, 2023, McDan called on the government to provide the community with the two major road infrastructure between the Bone Korpey Road to Koluedor Road.



“We are asking the government to connect the Ada West to Ada East so that when we produce the salt, we can gain easy access to the port. We also call on government to build a jetty for the Ada Songor area like that one that is sent to Keta in the Volta region,” he said.



McDan further said that the company plans to build a port situated in the Ada East area to boost supply to the locals and export markets as well as creating employment avenues.



“As we move to Ada East, we will employ 3,000 youth more and by the end of this project, we are looking at employing about 7,000 youth and if we are able to build the port of Ada, we will be employing 700 people. We want to change lives in Ghana and touch the pockets of everyone that has something to do with the project.



“Our commitment to the environment and community development has been at the core of our journey and we have embraced this responsibility by sewing the seed of progress and have grown into abundance of opportunity,” he added.



Dr. Daniel McKorley, however, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support to the development of the private sector to propel economic growth and champion job creation in Ghana.



Meanwhile, president Akufo-Addo lauded Electrochem Ghana for their efforts in establishing the largest salt mine and processing plant in Africa.



He said the move will ensure Ghana becomes self-reliant on the commodity while potentially becoming a net exporter of salt.



He also pledged to task the Minister for Roads and Highways to deliver on the request made by McDan to construct two major roads linking Bone Korpey to Koluedor communities.



MA/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards