Activities at Ghana’s ports begin to rebound - Report

There seems to be an increase in traffic at the various ports across the country after the place looked almost dead because of the reduced trade volumes at the start of the year.



As of July 2023, about 57,000 containers have transited through the ports, data from the Composite Index of Economic Activity has shown.



"While this figure represents a substantial decline compared to July 2021, it marks a significant improvement over the approximately 40,000 containers recorded in January of this year," Citi News reported.



It further said Customs House Agents attributed the modest gain to the stabilization of the local currency - cedi - among other strong macroeconomic gains.



President of the Customs House Agents Association, Yaw Kyei, mentioned high port tariffs, forex costs, among others as some challenges faced by importers.



He said as the port is a necessary place for trade and commerce, officials need to ensure that there is a smooth running of service(s) to harness growth.



