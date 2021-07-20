Acquaint yourself with French for AfCFTA job opportunities – President tells youth

Business News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has counselled the youth to, as a matter of necessity, acquaint themselves with the French language to be able to secure good jobs across the continent with the onset of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



According to the president, as the youth seek employment in an era when Ghana’s export potential grows steadily with the establishment of AfCFTA, the French language will become a key requirement on Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) – hence the need for the youth to begin exploring ways to perfect the language, which is the second-most spoken international language on the continent.



The president noted that it is imperative to leverage the ease of access that the French language brings tocommerce in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), to secure jobs beyond the country borders.



With Ghana being “an English-speaking island in a French sea” as he put it during an exclusive interview with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, to mark the French National Day, President Akufo-Addobelieves that jobseekers should prepare to meet the demand that will come with the country’s growing export potential on the continent.



“I think that, of course, as Ghana’s export potential grows, capacity to export its produce and manufactured products– especially value-added products– increases and intensifies; so Ghanaian companies will be looking to populate their international sales and exports departments with people who have the ability to speak in the English and French languages.



“I can see that coming very easily. In any event, the greater the links the stronger the integration; and you are talking about links of language, of culture, of blood. All these are important links that enable people to live in the same space,” he said.



The president discussed numerous subjects pertaining to working and doing business in France, and applying the acquired knowledge in Ghana and Africa.



Watch the video below:



