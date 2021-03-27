Achimota Mall’s Beauty and Health Clinic has one week to go - Management

Press Releases of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: The Beauty and Health Clinic

The final phase of the month-long beauty and health Clinic put together for patrons and customers of Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall), opens today and will run till the end of the week, Management has announced.



Over the past few weeks, customers and visitors of the Centre, the busiest shopping destination in the entire Ga East Municipality of Accra, have been taking home valuable tips and freebies at a special beauty and health clinic set up by courtesy of a partnership between Mall Management and the Body Basic Spa, a specialist tenant in health and wellness.



In a campaign that has inspired many patrons over the past couple of weeks, the Body Basic health store mounts an outdoor mobile spa that offers free audio-visual tutorials on healthy living and enables shoppers and patrons to interact with expert masseuses and beauty therapists for tips and guidelines on beauty and wellness.



“The necessities of today call for special attention for our health and more particularly, special care for our bodies; that is why we partnered with Body Basic to bring beauty care and the dynamics of wellness outdoor and closer to our customers so they can take full advantage of the benefits of this clinic,” Marketing Manager, Kobby Ampong told journalists yesterday.



The clinic is set up on the main car park of the mall where beauty therapists offer instructive tutorials and expert masseuses are lined up to give shoppers a quick five-minute ‘back massage’ while they enjoyed healthy snacks from the Icy Park smoothie bar nearby.



“In order to excite patrons of ARC and heighten the shopping experience of our customers, we have introduced a competition in the clinic on our social media pages that enables our fans and patrons to win discount vouchers for free rounds of massage at Body Basic,” Ampong announced.



Located at Dome, off the Accra-Nsawam highway, Achimota Retail Centre brought modern, secured one-stop retail shopping services to the south-eastern quarter of the capital five years ago and now serves diverse income categories from almost a dozen adjoining communities in the Ga East Municipal Area



The centre, known by most residents as Achimota Mall, is anchored by the popular food store chain, Shoprite and the general merchandise retailer, Game and offers customers and patrons an irresistible variety of tenant mix comprising both international and Ghanaian brands.