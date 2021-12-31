You are here: HomeBusiness2021 12 31Article 1434709

Business News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Achimota Mall 'fire incident' was planned simulation exercise

Shoppers and customers were evacuated as part of the exercise Shoppers and customers were evacuated as part of the exercise

A simulation exercise by the Ghana National Fire Service at the Achimota Mall has caused a stir among shoppers.

Starr News sources say shoppers and revelers panicked as a result of the exercise which was to test the readiness of emergency responders.

An earlier version of this report had claimed there was a fire outbreak at the mall. Further checks confirmed it was planned exercise.

Both staff and shoppers were evacuated from the facility for the exercise.