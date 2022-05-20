Achimota Forest saving Accra from carbon emissions and floods, don’t touch it – Experts warn

Business News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Achimota Forest is not for sale, Lands Minister



Achimota forest helping with floods



Green Ghana project must come with benefits, Nana Yaw Osei



The National Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, and other Environment and Climate Change experts have added their voices to calls for the Achimota Forest to be declassified.



According to him, the forest is saving the city from carbon emissions and floods.



Speaking on TV3 he said, “The Achimota Forest is one which absorbs the carbon emissions from the environment and also serves as the stop gap against the floods we experience in the city. The water in the Atewa forest serves over five million people and also offers biodiversity services. These benefits are more than the money that can be made from mining the bauxite in the forest reserve.”



On Ghana’s Green Ghana Project, Convener and Team Lead at Green Republic Project, Nana Yaw Osei -Darkwa has stated that the program needs to generate benefits for the country.



“The green Ghana Day is a good idea but is it really making the impact we expected? We still have the chance to make it work. It is about the end results and not the funfair hence we should have a proper evaluation and assessment of the Green Ghana Day Project.”



He however noted that being in a green environment gives a refreshing life.



“As a nation, we need to hasten slowly regarding the decisions we take with regards to our natural environment, especially with the Achimota Forest. What is the collective interest? Are we looking at the bigger picture and what about the government agreeing with the family to pay them compensation? Generations coming will not forgive us if we are not able to maintain our natural environment,” he said.