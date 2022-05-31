Achimota Forest: Halt the transfer of ownership – OneGhana Movement

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Civil Society Organisation, OneGhana Movement, has called for the immediate halt in the transfer of ownership for the Achimota Forest.



According to the group, attempts by government to transfer parts of the forest to private individuals is rather disconcerting and must be stopped.



In a statement issued on May 30, the group explained that their call is based on the fact that the Supreme Court has clearly decided government is under no legal obligation to return lands that were previously vested in the State prior to the 1992 constitution, into private hands.



“Therefore, there is neither legal pressure nor necessity to justify any action to give away the State’s interest in the Achimota Forest. We consider the action and posturing by Government so far as imprudent and ill-considered for the collective good of Ghana," the group said.



"We call on His Excellency the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akfuo-Addo] to take immediate steps to reverse all actions taken so far and fully restore the State’s complete control and ownership over the entire Achimota Forest,” the group added.



It further added that the leaked information on the past sale of State lands only affirms that the abuse of power by the ruling political elite will remain a feature of our governance until the excessive power reposed in a partisan presidency is diffused.



The OneGhana Movement also bemoaned the fast depletion of forests and entire ecological state of the capital city, Accra.



“In this respect, we call on Government to protect and preserve the State’s interest in the Achimota Forest in perpetuity for the current and future generations of our Motherland,” it added.



The President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] signed an Executive Instrument to declassify the Achimota Forest. The Instrument gazetted on his behalf by the Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, stipulated that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve, pursuant to Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157).



The cessation, per that document, was to be effective on May 1, 2022.



The move has resulted in widespread condemnation and accusations against government of selling the land to private individuals. But government in their defence claim the land has not been sold but plan to upgrade the Achimota Forest into a world-class asset.



