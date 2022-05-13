Account for road tolls that were collected – Jantuah

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stop collecting road tolls immediately – Roads Minister orders



Tolls were meant to refurbish roads, Jantuah



State of motorway has been the same, Legal practitioner



Private legal luminary, Kwame Jantuah, has said government owes it to Ghanaians to give an account of what road tolls monies were used for before its abolishment.



According to him, monies raked in from road tolls were meant to fix the deplorable roads in the country, yet, there is nothing to show for it.



He cited the motorway as part of the major roads that have not undergone maintenance.



Speaking on TV3's New Day show on Friday, May 13, 2022, Kwame Jantuah said, “tolls are supposed to be used to maintain the roads but the state of the motorway has been the same.”



“The road tolls that were collected, what have they been used for?” he questioned.



It would be recalled that the Ministry of Roads and Highways on November 17 last year called for the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.



This order, according to a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, took effect from Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 12:00am.



It followed the announcement by the Finance Ministry of the scrapping of tolls on all public roads in the 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.