Access Bank partners Visa International to issue contactless cards

Olumide Olatunji, MD of Access Bank Ghana

One of Ghana’s leading retail banks, Access Bank Ghana has partnered Visa International - one of the world’s largest card issuers, to roll out the Visa Contactless “Tap and Pay” cards unto the market.



This partnership is in line with Access Bank’s commitment to drive digital innovation and adoption across its operations, as part of efforts aimed at building a cashless society in Ghana, especially during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Access Bank Contactless Visa card is integrated with next generation technology to enable cardholders make payments just by tapping their cards at enabled Point of Sale (POS) devices and other payment accepting terminals. It is embedded with a chip and antenna to ensure that the payment details are transmitted safely and securely without the card leaving your hand.



In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic where people are encouraged not to touch surfaces, tapping to pay with the Visa contactless card will help to protect customers when paying for times in store.



Announcing the news to customers, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr Olumide Olatunji indicated the Bank recognises the peculiar time the world finds itself and as such poised to support customers and stakeholders of the Bank cope with conditions in the present time.



“We have been encouraging our customers to stay safe and connected by going cashless while using our various digital channels. We know these are trying times and our customers may need an extra boost during this period to feel safe. So to improve their payment experience, we are giving them access to a variety of options that ensure they are able to transact in a safely, effortless and secure manner”, he said.



The Bank’s current POS terminals across the country have been configured to accept contactless Visa cards in a bid to ensure early adoption and seamless usage among customers. Interested customers as well as non-customers can call any Access Bank branch to receive an instant Visa contactless card.





Currently operating from 52 business locations across the country, the Bank continues to build long-term relationships with its customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.



The Bank has over the last ten years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent service and empowering them to achieve more through financial education.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Access Bank has continuously used various channels to engage its customers to keep safe and adhere to safety protocols as prescribed by the WHO.



The bank has also used other strategies to boost customers’ business viability, including the “W Webinar Series” which tackles various topics of business continuity, redesigning business models for resilience among others and the Womenpreneur Contest to give opportunities to women SMEs to win financial grants for their businesses.

