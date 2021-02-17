Press Releases of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank Ghana joins TAGG to support traders keep safe in coronavirus fight

Jones Darmoe (left) presents items to David Amoateng (right)

In continuation of its commitment to support communities keep safe and healthy as the fight against COVID-19 lingers on, Access Bank has donated over 1,600 branded and surgical nose masks to the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG).



The donation to TAGG is part of its efforts in sensitising members to adhere to the safety protocols to protect themselves, their families as well as customers they interact with on a daily basis.



In a brief presentation of items at the offices of TAGG, the president of TAGG, Mr. David Amoateng indicated that the items being received is timely as case count for infections in the country keep rising, making it even more critical for members to protect themselves while they try to earn a living.



He said, “The effects of the pandemic on our members has been quite severe and all assistance is needed to ensure they can rebuild their businesses and lives to support their families and communities.



We will continue to encourage our members to adopt healthy lifestyles and use every opportunity to help them practice sound business decisions required to succeed.”



Leading the Access Bank team to present the items, the Unit Head of Business Banking in Access Bank, Mr. Jones Darmoe, highlighted that the bank appreciates the difficult challenges facing many SMEs as a result of the pandemic and is implementing measures to support SMEs to address their challenges.



“Since the start of the pandemic, Access Bank has stepped up its efforts to support businesses with various interventions including webinars, waivers on all interbank transfers, upward review of limits for transactions on digital products among others”, Mr. Darmoe added.



Access Bank has continuously led the fight and joined hands with other relevant stakeholders to provide relief to its employees, customers, and communities within which it operates.



The bank’s financial contribution towards the COVID-19 fight so far is over GHS1.2 million, having donated over GHS 400,000 to Ghana’s COVID-19 relief fund and a fully equipped ambulance to cater for healthcare delivery on the University of Professional Studies campus and nearby communities.



Last year the Bank also donated food items and PPEs to some 17 municipalities across the country.