Accepting E-Levy means, more development - Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, says the region has benefited immensely from the government development policies, programmes and projects.



He mentioned the Free Senior High School, the Planting for Food and Jobs, one village, one dam, one district, one warehouse, and one constituency one Ambulance as among the many programmes the region benefited from.



He said the region also profited from 110 completed educational infrastructure with 116 of others were ongoing while 28 health infrastructure projects had been completed with 11 of them ongoing.



He said under the Agenda 111, five districts in the region were beneficiaries and work was in progress.



Dr Hafiz made these known during the government's Town Hall Meeting on E-levy where he welcomed the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, and a team comprising the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Mr Issahaku Aamidu Chinnia, the Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources to the fourth session of the E-levy meeting held in Wa to educate the people on its transactions.



The Regional Minister noted that if the E-levy would help guarantee the sustenance of the projects, then, the people in the region were for it saying, "Accepting the E-levy means more development projects for the region".



Dr Hafiz said taxes were essential for the development of any nation and no nation in the world could develop without taxes imposed on the citizens and businesses.



"Without taxes, the government will be unable to meet the development needs of the people", he said.



"Taxes are the only means the government could use to raise money to provide goods and services to the people", he added.