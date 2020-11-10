Press Releases of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Academic City College

Academic City obtains University College status

Picture of Academic City University College campus

Academic City College, a premium Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) tertiary institution has been granted a ‘University College’ status by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).



This new status reinforces Academic City’s position as a premium tertiary institution and its ambition to be a leading STEAM university in Africa.



Additionally, it is also expected that the ‘University College’ status will underpin Academic City as a credible tertiary institution committed to offering high quality learning experience to students.



This is the second major milestone achieved in a space of six months for Academic City, having recently received approval from the NAB to offer BSc. in Industrial and System Engineering, first of its kind in Ghana and BBA. in Entrepreneurship.



Academic City since its inception in 2017, has proven its resolve to change the narrative for higher education in Africa and is committed to providing the best education attainable anywhere in the world. The institution has grown its presence, creativity and innovation capabilities and partnerships with relevant stakeholders.



Commenting on this development, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City remarked “We are excited about this milestone and achievement.



This is a positive step in the right direction and affirms our ambition to be recognized as an institution committed to nurturing future ready professionals for the work of the future.”



According to him, the announcement offers the validity upon which Academic City can enhance its teaching and learning methodology that equips students to be creative and imaginative in solving complex challenges in an innovative way.



Academic City’s fully digitized state-of-the-art campus is situated at Haatso, a suburb of Accra – Ghana. It has a diverse academic community of students, faculty as well as staff from across the world. The ultra-modern campus offers small class sizes in an environment that emphasizes one-on-one attention.



Academic City prides itself on educating ‘Future Ready Problem Solvers’, and their delivery of online education echoes that. Utilizing a low student to faculty ratio, Academic City has been able to create an environment of online delivery that is both interactive and fun for students and faculty.



The faculties strong agility in delivering world-class education manifested in their seamless transition to online education, in the wake of COVID-19 global crisis, is proving to be highly effective.



The university offers elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts.The programmes are carefully and strategically designed taking into consideration world class STEM education to develop students to become more practical, hands-on and productive.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.