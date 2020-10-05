Press Releases of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Money Zone at NSMQ 2020 gets exciting

NSMQ Absa Money Zone presentation

The 2020 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ2020) is getting heated with a mix of excitement and sadness.The competition which is now in the Absa Money Zone stage is becoming more intense and interesting as big schools fall out.



Schools such as Prempeh College, Wesley Girls High School, Holy Child, St. Peters School, Pope John and current champions St. Augustine’s College have all been kicked out of the competition.



Meanwhile Boa Amponsem SHS, Aburi Presbyterian SHTS, Achimota School, Adisadel College and Kumasi Academy have all booked a place in the semifinals. Other semifinalists are Keta SHS, Accra Academy, Opoku Ware and Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon.



The Absa Money Zone which begins from the Quarter Finals stage through to the Grand Final rewards all contesting teams with a cash prize based on their score points earned in each contest.



Commenting, Mr. Cyril Nai, Head of Marketing at Absa Bank Ghana said the Absa Money Zone is to motivate contestants to give off their best as well as reward them for their hard work and determination.



“Apart from rewarding all contestants with cash, the Absa Money Zone, more importantly, is to encourage contestants to keep up a positive attitude when the going gets tough and to motivate them to compete with honour, knowing that they will be rewarded for every point they earn,” said Mr. Nai.



The NSMQ2020 Absa Money Zone prize value for all stages has been increased. The final scores of each school would be multiplied by GH¢10.00, GH¢15.00 and GH¢25.00 as prize money from the Quarter Final, Semi Final and Final stages respectively.



Absa Bank Ghana has agreed a 3-year major sponsorship package for NSMQ organised by Primetime Limited in partnership with the Ghana Education Service.The investment makes Absa Bank the lead sponsor in key aspects of the competition including the Money Zone, Sci-Tech Fair, Mentoring Session and Regional Championships among others.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.